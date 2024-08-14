Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo gears for Saudi Super Cup showdown: 'Ready to go'

Al Nassr is all set to face Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals today

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo gears up for Saudi Super Cup showdown against Al Taawoun
Cristiano Ronaldo gears up for Saudi Super Cup showdown against Al Taawoun

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr is set to clash with Al Taawoun in the Saudi Super Cup finals on Wednesday, August 14 at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium.

According to Goal, Al Nassr, who failed to perform in the pre-season matches, will battle to secure a spot in the finals, where they will face off against their rivals Al Hilal.

It is believed that one of the reasons behind the poor performance of the club in pre-season matches was the absence of its key players.

But now the club and fans are optimistic to see better results as its talisman Ronaldo is back.

Moreover, the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner joined his club back at the beginning of August, and since then he has been training with his teammates for the upcoming matches.

Ronaldo also shared a glimpse of his intense training ahead of the semi-finals on Instagram with the caption, “Ready to go!”


Fans are also excited and hopeful to see the soccer star in action after a disappointing performance in the UEFA Euro 2024.

A fan wrote, “Look who is back,” while the other penned, “Can’t wait to see you, my GOAT.”

A user commented, “Hopefully we can lift the opening trophy in the Super Cup for this season, Our GOAT.”

To note, Al Nassr club did not succeed in winning the trophy last year but is hoping to win their third Super Cup title this season.

Taylor Swift fulfils Suki Waterhouse’s BIGGEST dream

Taylor Swift fulfils Suki Waterhouse’s BIGGEST dream
Google revolutionizes group photos with AI-powered ‘Add Me’ tool

Google revolutionizes group photos with AI-powered ‘Add Me’ tool
Mahira Khan drops new post on Independence Day

Mahira Khan drops new post on Independence Day

Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback

Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback

Sports News

Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
West Ham United sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Cole Palmer signs long-term deal with Chelsea
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Lionel Messi gives fans a rare look of family vacation at mid-sea
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Olympic medal saga escalates as USA gymnastics take dispute to Swiss court
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Anderson makes shocking U-turn: Hints at return to white-ball cricket
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez heads to Atletico Madrid in ‘major’ deal
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Valentina Petrillo to make history as first openly transgender Paralympian
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to shift from star player to football manager?
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Tom Daley wraps up diving career with final silver medal at Paris Olympics
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Graham Thorpe’s wife reveals shocking details behind husband’s death
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Tom Cruise takes Olympic finale to new heights with jaw-dropping stunt: Watch