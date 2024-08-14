Cristiano Ronaldo gears for Saudi Super Cup showdown: 'Ready to go'

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr is set to clash with Al Taawoun in the Saudi Super Cup finals on Wednesday, August 14 at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium.
According to Goal, Al Nassr, who failed to perform in the pre-season matches, will battle to secure a spot in the finals, where they will face off against their rivals Al Hilal.
It is believed that one of the reasons behind the poor performance of the club in pre-season matches was the absence of its key players.
But now the club and fans are optimistic to see better results as its talisman Ronaldo is back.
Moreover, the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner joined his club back at the beginning of August, and since then he has been training with his teammates for the upcoming matches.
Ronaldo also shared a glimpse of his intense training ahead of the semi-finals on Instagram with the caption, “Ready to go!”
Fans are also excited and hopeful to see the soccer star in action after a disappointing performance in the UEFA Euro 2024.
A fan wrote, “Look who is back,” while the other penned, “Can’t wait to see you, my GOAT.”
A user commented, “Hopefully we can lift the opening trophy in the Super Cup for this season, Our GOAT.”
To note, Al Nassr club did not succeed in winning the trophy last year but is hoping to win their third Super Cup title this season.