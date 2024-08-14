Entertainment

Taylor Swift fulfils Suki Waterhouse’s BIGGEST dream

Suki Waterhouse will perform as a special guest for night three at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert

  • August 14, 2024
Taylor Swift has fulfilled one of the major dreams of Suki Waterhouse.

The new mother revealed that she “manifested” being a special guest for her close friend Taylor’s show in Wembley on Saturday night.

The To Love crooner will take to the stage as a special guest for night three at Eras Tour.

During a conversation on Rolling Stone, Suki got candid about her biggest dream, “I was dreaming, dreaming, dreaming of this happening. I was manifesting super hard. So when [I found out], I was like, yes, dreams can come true.”

The duo have been close buddies since 2016. They even went on a double date with Suki's fiance Robert Pattinson and Taylor's then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Suki claimed that it’s an “honour” to be an opener at the pop star's show.

“It feels like an honour to simply exist at the same time as @taylorswift, let alone be an opener for her on the biggest and best tour ever. A dream come true that I never want to wake up from. Playing at Wembley stadium in my hometown!!! See you august 17th at THE ERAS TOUR,” she wrote on her social media account.

