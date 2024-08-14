Royal

Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback

Zara Tindall was all smiles in rare family outing after suffering a major heartbreak

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024


Zara Tindall sent a powerful message with her contagious smile in first family outing after dealing with major heartache.

The 43-year-old royal, along with her family was spotted enjoying the sunny weather on Sunday as they attended the final day of the week-long Hartpury International Horse Trials.

Zara also competed as a professional equestrian at the event.

During a break, Zara spent time with her husband Mike Tindall and their children: Mia, 10, Lena, 6, and Lucas, 3.

The family is rarely seen together as a group, with Lucas making only a few public appearances so far.

Zara’s little boy dressed in a navy T-shirt and patterned shorts, resembled his father Mike, who was seen holding hands with Mia as they strolled through the event grounds.

This new sighting comes a few days after Zara faced disappointment, when it was announced that she would not represent Team GB as an equestrian at the Paris Olympics this summer.

Her appearance at the Games would have marked over a decade since her silver medal win at the London 2012 Olympics.

Zara and her young children likely to join other members of the Royal Family on their reunion at Balmoral in Scotland.

Royal News

