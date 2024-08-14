King Charles has ‘shouting, desk-pounding’ fights with Prince Andrew

King Charles and Prince Andrew have been famously involved in fights over the royal throne way before Prince Harry and Prince William became the brawling brothers.
In 2008, Your Majesty had suggested that the monarchy should be streamlined – an idea that led to a “desk-pounding” and “shouting” match with his younger brother.
Speaking to Fox News, author Christopher Andersen of The King fame revealed that the Monarch wanted to strip off Windsor children from their HRH standing by demoting them in 2008.
He said, “King Charles proposed that several Windsor offspring be demoted, stripped of their HRH standing, have their royal protection taken away, and kicked off the royal payroll.”
“Prince Andrew fought these proposals that would have resulted in his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie each being forced to earn their own living,” the royal expert added.
The two siblings confronted each other with anger with the Duke of York not thinking twice before “throwing fits” in front of the future heir.
And, now, King Charles is reportedly taking revenges from his brother as he “held on to those grudges.”
Christopher Andersen described, “By all accounts, it was a literal battle Royale, a desk-pounding shouting match between the two brothers, both known for their volatile tempers.”