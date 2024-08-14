Royal

King Charles has ‘shouting, desk-pounding’ fights with Prince Andrew

King Charles, Prince Andrew feuding since before Prince William, Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024


King Charles and Prince Andrew have been famously involved in fights over the royal throne way before Prince Harry and Prince William became the brawling brothers.

In 2008, Your Majesty had suggested that the monarchy should be streamlined – an idea that led to a “desk-pounding” and “shouting” match with his younger brother.

Speaking to Fox News, author Christopher Andersen of The King fame revealed that the Monarch wanted to strip off Windsor children from their HRH standing by demoting them in 2008.

He said, “King Charles proposed that several Windsor offspring be demoted, stripped of their HRH standing, have their royal protection taken away, and kicked off the royal payroll.”

“Prince Andrew fought these proposals that would have resulted in his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie each being forced to earn their own living,” the royal expert added.

The two siblings confronted each other with anger with the Duke of York not thinking twice before “throwing fits” in front of the future heir.

And, now, King Charles is reportedly taking revenges from his brother as he “held on to those grudges.”

Christopher Andersen described, “By all accounts, it was a literal battle Royale, a desk-pounding shouting match between the two brothers, both known for their volatile tempers.”

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ousted by court’s shock ruling

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ousted by court’s shock ruling
BTS' Jungkook reveals solo documentary 'I Am Still' release date

BTS' Jungkook reveals solo documentary 'I Am Still' release date
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip schedule announced despite security scares

Prince Harry’s Colombia trip schedule announced despite security scares
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2

Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2

Royal News

Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip schedule announced despite security scares
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Princess Anne predicts Queen Camilla’s downfall as King Charles’ wife
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Kate Middleton wins hearts with surprising gesture to honor cancer fighter
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Royal family offers peek into Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie's Guernsey visit
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
King Charles, Queen Camilla hail New Zealand's stellar performance at Olympics
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Prince Harry ordered to apologize for ‘terrorist involvement’ within this week
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
King Charles will not ‘abdicate throne’ despite being ‘alarmingly unwell’
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Prince Andrew’s scandal reignited by new series targeting him
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Kate Middleton gives ‘reassuring’ health update in new video
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Prince Harry’s upcoming birthday set to bring MASSIVE inheritance?
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
King Charles’ pleasing face brings 11 times more value to banknotes