PM Shahbaz Sharif demands ‘honesty’ from Pakistanis in independence speech

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari have promised to make Pakistan a stable country in their Independence speech today, on 14th August.
As the country clocked in 77 years, prominent leaders gathered around for a flag-hoisting ceremony in Islamabad, where they offered pledges of reducing inflation and bringing down electricity prices.
Dreams of revamping the nation’s entire economy condition were repainted as well, according to Radio Pakistan.
Coming together for correcting mistakes made in the past, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif “called for a fresh journey with new zeal to steer Pakistan out of existing crises.”
“Hard work, honesty, and passion are needed to set the country on path of development and prosperity,” he declared, adding that some relieving good news will be delivered soon.
A five-year programme will be launched in the upcoming days, and if it works, domestic power consumers may find solace in paying power bills.
On the other hand, President Asif Ali Zardari reminded listeners that 14th August marks the “culmination of historic political struggle of Muslims of India for their right to self-determination.”
Echoing Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s remarks, he said, “We need to set aside our differences and work committedly for unity, integrity, and economic stability.”