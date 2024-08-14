Prince William, Kate Middleton use ‘super-sexy codenames’ for hotel bookings

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024


Prince William and Kate Middleton use codenames that sound as if they are taken straight out of a ‘90s rom-com for their hotel bookings on private holidays.

As per InStyle, this is obviously done to keep their foreign trips under wraps, so the media doesn’t get a huff for following them around.

Biographer Robert Jobson has revealed that this tradition goes way back to when the Prince of Wales started dating his now-wife.

According to his book called Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography, it happens to be a well-known secret in the royal family that the couple would go full-on Hollywood when picking fake names.

For some secret vacations, Prince William and Kate Middleton picked some characters played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in their movies.

Robert Job wrote, “For weekends and holidays, Prince William would often whisk Kate Middleton off to Highgrove or Sandringham or to a cottage on the Balmoral estate.”

“Occasionally, they checked into hotels, using the names Mr. and Mrs. Smith — which doubtless fooled no one,” he added.

But, of course, it’s possibly that Kate Middleton and her husband use the name Smith simply because it’s a very common name in both America and the United Kingdom.

