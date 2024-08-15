Trending

Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he loses passion for acting after 'Zero' flop

The 'King Khan' clarified that the reason behind this long hiatus

  by Web Desk
  August 15, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan recently opened up about a challenging phase in his career, revealing that he lost his passion for acting after the commercial failure of Zero.

While conversing with Variety, the Jawan star clarified that the reason behind this long hiatus wasn’t the failure of the films but because he just didn’t feel like getting up in the morning to shoot.

Upon asking if he took a break because of the many back-to-back flops, Shah Rukh Khan shared, “I’ve always maintained that the day I don’t feel like getting up in the morning and conquering the shoot, I don’t want to work. It wasn’t the failure of the films, to be honest.”

He added, “I was doing a film in January, and this was in December. Very unprofessional of me. I just woke up and I said, ‘I don’t want to go and shoot this film’.”

The Pathan star noted that his producer didn't think he was serious when he called to give his ideas. He claimed that he wasn't feeling like acting at the time.

Shah Rukh recalled, “I called the producer and I said to him that I don’t want to work for a year. He said, ‘It’s not possible. You don’t sit without working for even a minute. So you don’t like the film, say no, don’t say you’re not working for a year’.”

He continued, “And a year and a half later, he did call and he said, ‘I was really surprised you actually are not working’. So I just didn’t want to work. I just didn’t want to act. I didn’t feel like acting. Because for me, acting is genuinely very, very organic.”

To note Shah Rukh Khan also announced his next film as hewill be seen in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

