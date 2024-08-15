Trending

Maya Ali reflects on Pakistan’s legacy in powerful Independence Day post

Maya Ali celebrates Independence Day in full spirit: ‘May our flag always fly high’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 15, 2024
Maya Ali honours Pakistans heroes with heartfelt Independence Day message
Maya Ali honours Pakistan's heroes with heartfelt Independence Day message

Maya Ali has reflected on Pakistan’s legacy as she remembers our national heroes while celebrating the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Taking to her Instagram, the Mann Mayal starlet took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a heartfelt post, commemorating the legacy with full pride and joy.

Maya Ali penned the caption, “On this special day, let’s remember the sacrifices made for our freedom and honor them by striving for a better future.”

She continued, “And may we continue to build on the legacy of our forefathers and make our country even greater. Saluting the heroes who made our freedom possible and embracing the spirit of unity. May our flag always fly high and our hearts remain full of pride and joy,Jashan-E-Azadi Mubarak"


The Yunhi starlet also dropped the carousel of images featuring her in full spirit to celebrate August 14.

She donned a white plain kurta paired with printed green gharara pants which matched the theme of our national flag.

In one picture Maya hugged and kissed the flag while she also posted a national flag theme cake.

Soon after she dropped the touching post the fans flocked to the comment section to join her in the celebrations of Pakistan’s birthday.

One wrote, “Happy Independence Day,” while another noted. “Maya your dress is delightful, especially with the free and white contrast that represents our FLAG.”

Halle Berry skips Storm role in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' despite Blake Lively's plea

Halle Berry skips Storm role in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' despite Blake Lively's plea
Kylian Mbappe leads Real Madrid to historic UEFA Super Cup win

Kylian Mbappe leads Real Madrid to historic UEFA Super Cup win
Maya Ali reflects on Pakistan’s legacy in powerful Independence Day post

Maya Ali reflects on Pakistan’s legacy in powerful Independence Day post
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement

Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement

Trending News

Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he loses passion for acting after 'Zero' flop
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Yumna Zaidi’s ‘Nayab’ heads to Jaipur International Film Festival after Cannes win
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Mahira Khan drops new post on Independence Day
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Hardik Pandya ‘caught’ with Jasmin Walia as ex-wife thanks divorcing him
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to team up for film?
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Aiman Khan cheers 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Independence Day
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Salman Khan dedicates endearing post to father Salim Khan
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji attend Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Fawad Khan releases new track 'Taara/Diamonds' in collaboration with US media outlet
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Aditya Roy Kapur 'looking forward' to upcoming film 'Metro...in Dino'
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Kriti Sanon addresses failure of 'Adipurush'
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Kriti Sanon breaks silence on ‘frustrating’ dating rumours with Kabir Bahia