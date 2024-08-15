Maya Ali reflects on Pakistan’s legacy in powerful Independence Day post

Maya Ali has reflected on Pakistan’s legacy as she remembers our national heroes while celebrating the Independence Day of Pakistan.
Taking to her Instagram, the Mann Mayal starlet took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a heartfelt post, commemorating the legacy with full pride and joy.
Maya Ali penned the caption, “On this special day, let’s remember the sacrifices made for our freedom and honor them by striving for a better future.”
She continued, “And may we continue to build on the legacy of our forefathers and make our country even greater. Saluting the heroes who made our freedom possible and embracing the spirit of unity. May our flag always fly high and our hearts remain full of pride and joy,Jashan-E-Azadi Mubarak"
The Yunhi starlet also dropped the carousel of images featuring her in full spirit to celebrate August 14.
She donned a white plain kurta paired with printed green gharara pants which matched the theme of our national flag.
In one picture Maya hugged and kissed the flag while she also posted a national flag theme cake.
Soon after she dropped the touching post the fans flocked to the comment section to join her in the celebrations of Pakistan’s birthday.
One wrote, “Happy Independence Day,” while another noted. “Maya your dress is delightful, especially with the free and white contrast that represents our FLAG.”