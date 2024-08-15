Royal

Zara Tindall husband Mike reveals touching meaning of son's middle name

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall shared 3 kid Mia, 10, Lena, 6, Lucas, 3

  • by Web Desk
  • August 15, 2024
Zara Tindall husband Mike reveals touching meaning of son's middle name

Zara Tindall’s husband, Mike, has revealed the heartfelt significance behind their son Lucas’s middle name that is Philip.

While conversing with ITV's Good Morning Britain Mike shared that Phillip is his father's name, and the ex-England captain has spoken out about his dad in the past, most notably when discussing his battle with Parkinson's.

He added, "It's difficult for everyone who has it to come to terms with losing that strength. He's had to adapt to a lot in the last few years."

Mike claimed that "always being in the garden playing rugby" was his most lasting memory of his father Phillip.

Zara’s husband added, "He still wants to get out there with Mia. Unfortunately, he can't do it at the level he wants to - his brain wants to.”

He continued, "You can see it's frustrating for him. I would love to see my dad regain what he's been losing over time."

To note, Zara's grandfather was named also named Philip, only with single a letter L.

Mike and Zara shared 3 kid togather, 10-year-old Mia, six-year-old Lena and three-year-old Lucas.

Royal News

