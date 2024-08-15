King Charles celebrates Princess Anne’s 74th happy birthday with warm wishes

King Charles has wished his younger sister Princess Anne on her 74th happy birthday in an emotional note.
This heartwarming message comes before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lands in Columbia.
In the first picture, Anne and his majesty can be seen sitting on a rock surrounded by flowers in their childhood.
Taking to Instagram, the official page of royal family posted a collage of pictures and penned, “wishing The Princess Royal a very happy birthday today (cake emoji).”
The second frame shows princess smiling widely while interacting with someone.
Charles and Anee were dressed in their military uniforms as they seem to be overlooking a huge crowd in the third photo.
The 74-year old royal family member has played a crucial role in the monarch as she fulfilled her royal duties faithfully.
In June, Anne got into in incident that left her hospitalised for a few days. After the incident, she was advised the halt her royal duties.
However, she made public appearance on numerous occasions, most recently the 2024 Paris Olympics.
On July 23, she was spotted cheering for Team GB in person by making public appearances at the high-profile event.