Cristiano Ronaldo overjoyed as Al Nassr seals Super Cup final spot

Al Nassr beat Al Taawoun by 2-0 in the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals

  • by Web Desk
  • August 15, 2024


Cristiano Ronaldo is back in form after a disappointing performance in the UEFA European Championship 2024.

Al Nassr defeated Al Taawoun in a thrilling Saudi Super Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, August 14 at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha.

After a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign, the 39-year-old soccer star made a highly anticipated strong comeback, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

According to Goal, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner assisted the club's first goal for Saudi winger Ayman Yahya in the eighth minute of the match.

But the most iconic moment of the match was when Ronaldo scored a goal in the 12th minute and celebrated in his signature style.

The rain made this moment of the match, for which fans have been early waiting, more mesmerizing.

Former Real Madrid superstar took to Instagram to share his excitement about reaching the finals. He shared some beautiful clicks from the match with a caption, “Super Cup final here we come!”

Fans also reacted to his post and appreciated his performance, saying, “The season has started again.”

A fan wrote, “This planet will never see another GOAT and legend like Cristiano Ronaldo,” while the other added, “Greatest celebration in whole sports history.”

Additionally, after winning the semi-finals, Al Nassr is all set to face rival Al Hilal in the Saudi Super semifinals finals on Saturday, August 17.

