Royal

Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry

Princess Kate gears to make a royal comeback with a bang after "toughest year of her life" amid cancer

  • by Web Desk
  • August 15, 2024


In a surprising update, Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly set to plan a trip to the US after their Balmoral holidays.

The Princess of Wales, who is undergoing cancer treatment is “secretly” planning to join her husband at the upcoming Earthshot Prize awards in NYC, US, on September 24, 2024.

As reported by Life & Style Weekly, a source noted, “Kate is very excited to be getting back in the swing of royal duties.”

The informant noted that William’s passion for bringing global attention to the environmental action event “means the world to her.”

As per the insider, Catherine had gone through the “toughest year of her life” since her cancer diagnosis in January this year, therefore a Manhattan trip will be a much-needed distraction for the royal couple.

The source continued, “They’ve been craving the chance to get away and have some fun, so this serves as a perfect opportunity to do just that.”

“Being away from the kids and holed up in a ritzy hotel will be a treat, plus they love New York and its energy.”

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William's instagram post for Earthshot Prize awards also hinted at their US trip as a couple.

Molly-Mae Hague expects girls to ‘further expose’ Tommy Fury publicly

Molly-Mae Hague expects girls to ‘further expose’ Tommy Fury publicly
Kate Middleton makes peace offer in secret ‘phone call’ to Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton makes peace offer in secret ‘phone call’ to Meghan Markle
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘divorce’ update: J.Lo heads to nasty legal battle

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘divorce’ update: J.Lo heads to nasty legal battle
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry

Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry

Royal News

Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
King Charles finally decides to swing axe after Harry, Meghan’s defying move
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
King Charles celebrates Princess Anne’s 74th happy birthday with warm wishes
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Zara Tindall husband Mike reveals touching meaning of son's middle name
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Meghan Markle ‘forces’ Prince Harry’s Chief of Staff to resign
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Royal Family to decide fate of Prince Harry, Meghan Marke's titles in Balmoral meeting
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
King Charles, Kate Middleton accidentally confirmed as ‘royal racists’ in new book
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Prince Harry using foreign visits to ‘decrease’ Meghan Markle’s rejection pain
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Prince William looks forward to major event after family holidays at Balmoral Castle
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Prince William, Kate Middleton use ‘super-sexy codenames’ for hotel bookings
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Prince William falls victim to deep fake AI video in new shocking cyber attack
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Kate Middleton's pal reveals painful details about future Queen: 'Toughest year'
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip schedule announced despite security scares