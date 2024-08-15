Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry

In a surprising update, Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly set to plan a trip to the US after their Balmoral holidays.
The Princess of Wales, who is undergoing cancer treatment is “secretly” planning to join her husband at the upcoming Earthshot Prize awards in NYC, US, on September 24, 2024.
As reported by Life & Style Weekly, a source noted, “Kate is very excited to be getting back in the swing of royal duties.”
The informant noted that William’s passion for bringing global attention to the environmental action event “means the world to her.”
As per the insider, Catherine had gone through the “toughest year of her life” since her cancer diagnosis in January this year, therefore a Manhattan trip will be a much-needed distraction for the royal couple.
The source continued, “They’ve been craving the chance to get away and have some fun, so this serves as a perfect opportunity to do just that.”
“Being away from the kids and holed up in a ritzy hotel will be a treat, plus they love New York and its energy.”
Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William's instagram post for Earthshot Prize awards also hinted at their US trip as a couple.