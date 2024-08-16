Trending

Hina Khawaja Bayat asks government not to ‘destroy’ Pakistan

  • August 16, 2024
Hina Khawaja Bayat has expressed some alarmingly concerns over the ongoing plan to shut internet down in Pakistan.

Posting a video on her Instagram profile, she urged officials from government for not slamming online modes of communication entirely and instead finding a way to solve the bigger problem.

According to the actor, it’s important for the entire nation to stay connected with each other during such challenging times, especially with so much going on in the foreign world.

She lamented, “We cry about our deteriorating economy. The government claims it is working to improve it, yet they shut the internet down, which directly affects people’s businesses!”

“This will deprive people of their livelihood and jobs. What do you want? You shut down the internet out of fear,” Hina Khawa Bayat dashed.

Then, she went on to ask Pakistan’s prominent leaders for justice by serving the nation without introducing ideas that cause more damage than ever, further plumping its people down.

The star questioned, “Why are you installing firewalls. You are destroying the economy and businesses! Do you want to finish Pakistan?”

“You are doing the job that our enemies could not do. You will destroy the country like this. This is my request to the government, army, and judiciary: please do justice. Please do justice,” Hina Khwaja Bayat concluded.

