Royal

Prine Edward gearing up for big news at Balmoral alongside King Charles

Earl of Wessex awaiting big news at Balmoral alongside King Charles, Prince William, and other senior Royals

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Prine Edward gearing up for big news at Balmoral alongside King Charles
Prine Edward gearing up for big news at Balmoral alongside King Charles

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and his wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh, are preparing for a major news alongside King Charles and other senior royals at Balmoral, the Queen's private residence.

The big news revolves around their son, James, the Earl of Wessex, who is eagerly awaiting his GCSE results, set to be announced on August 22.

The 16-year-old royal is currently at Radley College in Oxfordshire, where staff are busy preparing his and his classmates' grades.

Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh will be anxiously waiting for news from Radley College, knowing that their son's academic achievements will be a significant milestone.

The royal couple will be surrounded by the support of their family, including King Charles, Prince William, and Princess Kate, as they await the news.

While the public may not be privy to James' results due to royal protocol, the Earl of Wessex's academic achievements will undoubtedly be a point of interest.

Prince George is also set to move to senior school in 2026.

As Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh gear up for the big news, they will be doing so amidst the stunning Scottish scenery and surrounded by the support of their loved ones.

Prine Edward gearing up for big news at Balmoral alongside King Charles

Prine Edward gearing up for big news at Balmoral alongside King Charles
Blake Lively under fire for 2016 interview amid Justin Baldoni feud rumors

Blake Lively under fire for 2016 interview amid Justin Baldoni feud rumors
Ryan Reynolds’ credits tragic past for his incredible parenting

Ryan Reynolds’ credits tragic past for his incredible parenting
Google expands AI-generated search summaries to six more countries

Google expands AI-generated search summaries to six more countries

Royal News

Google expands AI-generated search summaries to six more countries
Prince Harry wears Prince William’s memorable necklace in Colombia
Google expands AI-generated search summaries to six more countries
Princess Anne says royal life harder than ever for Kate Middleton
Google expands AI-generated search summaries to six more countries
Prince Harry’s staff members ‘infuriated’ for being dragged to Colombia
Google expands AI-generated search summaries to six more countries
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son admits to ‘brutally’ assaulting girlfriend
Google expands AI-generated search summaries to six more countries
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in Colombia: key highlights
Google expands AI-generated search summaries to six more countries
Kate Middleton makes peace offer in secret ‘phone call’ to Meghan Markle
Google expands AI-generated search summaries to six more countries
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to give big surprise to Meghan and Harry
Google expands AI-generated search summaries to six more countries
King Charles finally decides to swing axe after Harry, Meghan’s defying move
Google expands AI-generated search summaries to six more countries
King Charles celebrates Princess Anne’s 74th happy birthday with warm wishes
Google expands AI-generated search summaries to six more countries
Zara Tindall husband Mike reveals touching meaning of son's middle name
Google expands AI-generated search summaries to six more countries
Meghan Markle ‘forces’ Prince Harry’s Chief of Staff to resign
Google expands AI-generated search summaries to six more countries
Royal Family to decide fate of Prince Harry, Meghan Marke's titles in Balmoral meeting