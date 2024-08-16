Prine Edward gearing up for big news at Balmoral alongside King Charles

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and his wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh, are preparing for a major news alongside King Charles and other senior royals at Balmoral, the Queen's private residence.
The big news revolves around their son, James, the Earl of Wessex, who is eagerly awaiting his GCSE results, set to be announced on August 22.
The 16-year-old royal is currently at Radley College in Oxfordshire, where staff are busy preparing his and his classmates' grades.
Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh will be anxiously waiting for news from Radley College, knowing that their son's academic achievements will be a significant milestone.
The royal couple will be surrounded by the support of their family, including King Charles, Prince William, and Princess Kate, as they await the news.
While the public may not be privy to James' results due to royal protocol, the Earl of Wessex's academic achievements will undoubtedly be a point of interest.
Prince George is also set to move to senior school in 2026.
As Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh gear up for the big news, they will be doing so amidst the stunning Scottish scenery and surrounded by the support of their loved ones.