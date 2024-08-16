Trending

Shraddha Kapoor exits cinema hall after watching 'Stree 2'

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's starrer 'Stree 2' hits cinemas

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Raos starrer Stree 2 hits cinemas
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's starrer ' Stree 2' hits cinemas 

Shraddha Kapoor, who returned to the big screen with the sequel to the 2018 movie Stree, stepped out with a bright smile after watching her film.

The Amir Kaushik directorial Stree 2 released on August 15, 2024 with a bomb opening at the box office.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account, the Aashiqui 2 actress was spotted radiating joy and style while exiting the theatre.


Dressed in a bright red top with blue denim pants, the superstar looked sweet and optimistic about her acting future after embracing so much love. 

However, amid all the buzz and excitement, the diva had to be protected and escorted safely towards her car as she gets mobbed by fans, eager to click pictures with her.

But like any sport, the Saaho star got clicked with her admirers and sweetly went on.

When one of the shutterbugs stated ‘picture hit day', the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star was overwhelmed with joy, joining her hands to thank everyone present there before leaving.

To note, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s sizzling chemistry and impressive filmography in Stree 2 is one to be adored while Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan have cameo appearances in the movie. 

Jordan Chile's first statement on Olympic Medal controversy sparks reaction

Jordan Chile's first statement on Olympic Medal controversy sparks reaction
Shraddha Kapoor exits cinema hall after watching 'Stree 2'

Shraddha Kapoor exits cinema hall after watching 'Stree 2'

Ben Affleck celebrates birthday with Jennifer Garner amid marital woes

Ben Affleck celebrates birthday with Jennifer Garner amid marital woes

Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town

Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town

Trending News

Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Wahaj Ali embraces the wild storms of New York City in new post
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Hina Khawaja Bayat asks government not to ‘destroy’ Pakistan
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Hania Aamir channels Snoop Dogg, Kareena Kapoor in new video
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebs rage against Kolkata doctor assault & murder case
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Shah Rukh Khan admits backing out from movie was ‘very unprofessional’
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Alia Bhatt demands justice for assault victim: ‘Women aren't safe anywhere’
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Maya Ali reflects on Pakistan’s legacy in powerful Independence Day post
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he loses passion for acting after 'Zero' flop
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Yumna Zaidi’s ‘Nayab’ heads to Jaipur International Film Festival after Cannes win
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Mahira Khan drops new post on Independence Day
Zelenskyy hails major victory as Ukraine seizes another Russian-held town
Hardik Pandya ‘caught’ with Jasmin Walia as ex-wife thanks divorcing him