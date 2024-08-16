Shraddha Kapoor exits cinema hall after watching 'Stree 2'

Shraddha Kapoor, who returned to the big screen with the sequel to the 2018 movie Stree, stepped out with a bright smile after watching her film.
The Amir Kaushik directorial Stree 2 released on August 15, 2024 with a bomb opening at the box office.
In a video shared by a paparazzi account, the Aashiqui 2 actress was spotted radiating joy and style while exiting the theatre.
Dressed in a bright red top with blue denim pants, the superstar looked sweet and optimistic about her acting future after embracing so much love.
However, amid all the buzz and excitement, the diva had to be protected and escorted safely towards her car as she gets mobbed by fans, eager to click pictures with her.
But like any sport, the Saaho star got clicked with her admirers and sweetly went on.
When one of the shutterbugs stated ‘picture hit day', the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star was overwhelmed with joy, joining her hands to thank everyone present there before leaving.
To note, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s sizzling chemistry and impressive filmography in Stree 2 is one to be adored while Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan have cameo appearances in the movie.