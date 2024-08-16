Trending

Nimra Khan's attempted kidnapping CCTV footage leaks online

Nimra Khan was made a target of attempted kidnapping outside Ramada hotel

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024


A CCTV footage of Pakistani actress Nimra Khan’s attempted abduction in Karachi’s upscale DHA area has emerged!

The footage shared confirmed earlier reports from Nimra, who revealed that she was targeted while waiting for her car outside Ramada hotel on August 11, 7:21pm.

In the video, the Ehraam-e-Junoon actress was spotted standing by the roadside when a motorbike stopped near her.

She quickly began walking away and signalled for a passing car to stop. As the car halts, the riders kidnapping plot foiled and swiftly escaped. 

In response to the gut-wrenching incident, DIG South Asad Raza and SSP South Sajid Sadozai conducted a formal investigation on this matter.

A committee headed by SDPO Manisha Rupeta, was formed to probe the case further and gather all the facts related.

Nimra’s harrowing experience was recorded in a video statement via Instagram that has quickly been doing rounds

Tearing up, the Khoob Seerat star recounted, "I was waiting for my car outside a restaurant in DHA Phase-VIII."

“My family was stuck in the traffic due to the rain and I was waiting for them with my cellphone in my hand and a bag slung over my shoulder.”

Nimra Khan continued to bash the current situation of the country and urged all women to stay in and protected. 

'Emily in Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo explains why season 4 scene brought him 'relief'

'Emily in Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo explains why season 4 scene brought him 'relief'
Nimra Khan's attempted kidnapping CCTV footage leaks online

Nimra Khan's attempted kidnapping CCTV footage leaks online
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on dating Tom Brady rumours

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on dating Tom Brady rumours
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post

Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post

Trending News

Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Mehwish Hayat teases potential cameo in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Shraddha Kapoor exits cinema hall after watching 'Stree 2'
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Wahaj Ali embraces the wild storms of New York City in new post
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Hina Khawaja Bayat asks government not to ‘destroy’ Pakistan
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Hania Aamir channels Snoop Dogg, Kareena Kapoor in new video
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebs rage against Kolkata doctor assault & murder case
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Shah Rukh Khan admits backing out from movie was ‘very unprofessional’
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Alia Bhatt demands justice for assault victim: ‘Women aren't safe anywhere’
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Maya Ali reflects on Pakistan’s legacy in powerful Independence Day post
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he loses passion for acting after 'Zero' flop