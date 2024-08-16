Nimra Khan's attempted kidnapping CCTV footage leaks online

A CCTV footage of Pakistani actress Nimra Khan’s attempted abduction in Karachi’s upscale DHA area has emerged!
The footage shared confirmed earlier reports from Nimra, who revealed that she was targeted while waiting for her car outside Ramada hotel on August 11, 7:21pm.
In the video, the Ehraam-e-Junoon actress was spotted standing by the roadside when a motorbike stopped near her.
She quickly began walking away and signalled for a passing car to stop. As the car halts, the riders kidnapping plot foiled and swiftly escaped.
In response to the gut-wrenching incident, DIG South Asad Raza and SSP South Sajid Sadozai conducted a formal investigation on this matter.
A committee headed by SDPO Manisha Rupeta, was formed to probe the case further and gather all the facts related.
Nimra’s harrowing experience was recorded in a video statement via Instagram that has quickly been doing rounds
Tearing up, the Khoob Seerat star recounted, "I was waiting for my car outside a restaurant in DHA Phase-VIII."
“My family was stuck in the traffic due to the rain and I was waiting for them with my cellphone in my hand and a bag slung over my shoulder.”
Nimra Khan continued to bash the current situation of the country and urged all women to stay in and protected.