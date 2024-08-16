Entertainment

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars release highly-anticipated 'Die with a Smile' video: Watch

The singers teased their collaboration on Instagram on Thursday

  August 16, 2024


Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have joined forces in an electrifying new music video for their collaborative single Die with a Smile.

The Shallow singer and the Treasure singer released a new duet, Die with a Smile, and a music video with a retro vibe on Friday, August 16.

Mars plays the guitar and sings the opening lines of the video. 

Later, when the camera pans out, Lady Gaga is shown smoking a cigarette while seated at a piano.

The pair, dressed identically in red and denim, performs impeccable harmonies with the band playing in the background.

The intimate setting is occasionally heightened by flashing lights, and at one point, Gaga stands up from behind the piano to dance.

Just hours before the song's release, Gaga, 38, and Mars, 38, teased their collaboration on social media.

They shared the cover graphics for the song, which features the global pop stars wearing identical red and blue rodeo attire.

Lady Gaga posted a duet with @brunomars on Instagram on Thursday, captioning it, "WHILE YOU WAIT TILL LG7…'DIE WITH A SMILE'," in reference to her upcoming seventh studio album.

