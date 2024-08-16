Entertainment

Taylor Swift experiences terrifying ‘blank’ mind starting Wembley concert

Ed Sheeran joined Taylor Swift onstage for her Eras Wembley show

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Taylor Swift's "mind went blank" before she started Eras Tour concert at London's Wembley Stadium.

On Thursday, the Blank Space singer got overwhelmed before starting her concert.

Taylor, whose net worth is 1.3 billion USD, told the audience, "What an absolute honour and what a delight and a thrill it is to say these words to you: London, welcome to 'The Eras Tour'! I stand here on this stage knowing that I’m about to play the first show of the last stop of the European leg of 'The Eras Tour'.”

She continued, “and the way that you’ve chosen to welcome us, 92,000 of you and screaming the words. Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts ... It’s crazy to me that it’s [the European leg is] coming to an end."

Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor then admitted experiencing an emotional moment before she kicked off the show.

The 1989 (Taylor's Version) crooner explained, "I just have to be honest with you guys now that I’ve calmed down a little bit. The first time I saw this crowd when I came out from backstage ... my whole mind went blank ... [It was a] love system overload.”

In the same concert, Ed Sheeran joined her onstage. 

