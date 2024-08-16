Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson, who were set to exchange rings in a dreamy engagement affair have called it off as they broke up after 7 years of relationship.
The Hollywood couple, who has been dating since 2017 and got engaged few years ago is drifted apart, as reported by Daily Mail.
As per the source, the Madame Web actress and the Coldplay frontman have “now accepted the relationship is over - and it's best to move on.”
This heartbreaking update comes a few days after Dakota was spotted without her emerald engagement ring while strolling the streets of Malibu with her dog.
Dakota has often seen dancing at Coldplay concerts over the years, but right now, she's roughly 6,000 miles apart from Chris, who is performing in Munich, Germany, as part of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour.
The couple reportedly had a short-lived breakup in 2019, supposedly due to his desire to start a family. However, they soon reconciled.