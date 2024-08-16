Entertainment

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have called off their engagement after 7-year of dating

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson call it quits after 7 years of relationship
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson call it quits after 7 years of relationship

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson, who were set to exchange rings in a dreamy engagement affair have called it off as they broke up after 7 years of relationship.

The Hollywood couple, who has been dating since 2017 and got engaged few years ago is drifted apart, as reported by Daily Mail.

As per the source, the Madame Web actress and the Coldplay frontman have “now accepted the relationship is over - and it's best to move on.”

This heartbreaking update comes a few days after Dakota was spotted without her emerald engagement ring while strolling the streets of Malibu with her dog.

Dakota has often seen dancing at Coldplay concerts over the years, but right now, she's roughly 6,000 miles apart from Chris, who is performing in Munich, Germany, as part of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour.

The couple reportedly had a short-lived breakup in 2019, supposedly due to his desire to start a family. However, they soon reconciled.

Matthew Perry’s inner circle ‘blindsided’ by drug investigation leading to assistant’s arrest

Matthew Perry’s inner circle ‘blindsided’ by drug investigation leading to assistant’s arrest

Top 3 emotional moments at Paris Olympics 2024

Top 3 emotional moments at Paris Olympics 2024
Typhoon Ampil forces thousands to evacuate, halts flights across Japan

Typhoon Ampil forces thousands to evacuate, halts flights across Japan
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement

Entertainment News

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Matthew Perry’s inner circle ‘blindsided’ by drug investigation leading to assistant’s arrest
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Matthew Perry's stepdad seeks justice after arrests related to his death
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Blake Lively interview controversy linked with Justin Baldoni feud in 'It Ends with Us'?
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Taylor Swift experiences terrifying ‘blank’ mind starting Wembley concert
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Jennifer Lopez quashes Ben Affleck divorce rumours, attends his birthday
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars release highly-anticipated 'Die with a Smile' video: Watch
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Jennifer Garner shares exciting to-do list from her trip to Japan: Video
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
'Emily in Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo explains why season 4 scene brought him 'relief'
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on dating Tom Brady rumours
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Taylor Swift takes subtle dig at Kanye West during Eras Tour show
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Ben Affleck celebrates birthday with Jennifer Garner amid marital woes
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson part ways, call off their engagement
Matthew Perry death case unfolds SHOCKING new details on fatal Ketamine injector