Prince William makes final call about Harry and Meghan future in royal firm

Prince William is nothing but furious with brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s trip to Colombia.
As per Mirror, the Prince of Wales wanted to address Harry and Meghan’s defying move with an official statement, however his father King Charles III insisted him to ignore the Duke and Duchess of the Sussex.
A royal expert Tom Quinn exclusively revealed that William was displeased by the Sussexes’ recent trip, who flew to the South American country upon the invitation from its Vice-President Francia Marquez parallels.
Quinn suggested that William wanted to publicly refute the trip's legitimacy, which was also labelled by some as a "faux royal tour.”
"The practical issue for King Charles and Prince William is how they should react if there was no risk that it would make things worse, William would like to issue a statement reminding everyone that Meghan and Harry's tour of Columbia is not in any way officially sanctioned, but his father King Charles is steadfast in his belief that silence is the best response,” said the royal author.
He continued, "King Charles' communications team will certainly agree with him ignoring what Meghan and Harry do is now seen as vital to avoid giving them further publicity. Increasingly, Meghan and Harry are referred to as the outlaw royals."
The royal expert admitted that, "Arranging these fake Royal tours will make any chance of a reconciliation between Harry and his family even more remote."
"In fact, King Charles and Prince William see the tour very much as Harry sticking two fingers up at Royal protocol and family feelings,” he added.