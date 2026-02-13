Meghan Markle drops special update after Harry’s emotional video goes viral

Meghan Markle made an exciting announcement just hours after a video of Prince Harry fighting back tears went viral.
On Thursday, February 12, BBC Breakfast shared a video of The Duke of Sussex as he discussed the lawsuit against social media giants with the UK families in the US - who have lost their child because of online harm.
In an emotional state, Harry said, "when you were sitting in court and if you have that feeling of just overwhelming emotion because you can't believe that the people on the other side are saying what they're saying, that by the very nature of them defending what they're defending, the lies that they are stating, is devaluing life, is devaluing your children's lives, if that brings stuff up for you, it is totally normal."
King Charles estranged son added, "Do not feel ashamed, do not feel concerned. Even if the judge - as I heard - turned round and asked you not to show emotion."
Following the 41-year-old royal's emotional conversation with the parents, Meghan turned to the official Instagram account of her lifestyle brand, Es Ever to announce a new addition.
"Sweet things, made slowly and meant to be shared. Introducing The Complete As ever Pantry — our most generous set, bringing the full pantry together in one place," wrote the former Suits actress sharing a photo of the new pantry.
Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand at the beginning of 2024.