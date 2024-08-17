Breaker Raygun breaks silence on receiving backlash after Olympics

Rachael Gunn has opened up about the side effect of backlash after she made her Olympic debut.
The Australian athlete was “devastating” after she gave her all for the competitive event.
The 36-year-old known revealed in Instagram post, “I didn’t realise that that would also open the door to so much hate, which has, frankly, been pretty devastating. But I went out there and I had fun. I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave my all, truly.”
She performed a “kangaroo dance” among other moves during her routine at the Paris Olympics but did not receive a single point.
Rachael explained, “I’d really like to ask the press to please stop harassing my family, my friends, the Australian breaking community and the broader street dance community. Everyone has been through a lot as a result of this. So I ask you to please respect their privacy.”
Earlier on Thursday, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) condemned an online petition calling for an investigation into Rachel’s selection for the Paris Olympics.
AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said the petition had “stirred up public hatred without any factual basis”, adding that it was “vexatious, misleading and bullying”.