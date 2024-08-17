Sydney Sweeney teases 'thirst trap' lake photos

Sydney Sweeney got cheeky on her recent lake trip with friends!
In a series of Instagram posts on Friday, the Anyone But You actress flaunted her curves in a bathing suit.
The first photo showed Sweeney's black and white bathing suit that fully accentuated her curvy figure as she looked over shoulder while holding onto boating ropes.
While in the other snap the Euphoria actress turned her back fully to the camera to show off her Brazilian style cut.
Sweeney lounged on the boat in the third click, revealing the front of the suit which featured a zipper detail.
Later she also posed for a group photo with her makeup artist pal Melissa Hernandez and Glen “Coco” Oropeza.
“I think they call this a thirst trap,” Sweeney teased in the caption of her post.
To note the superstar's friends and fans were shocked by her cheekiness.
One fan in awe wrote, " Sydney I am speechless."
A second user joked, " Its a heaven trap. The greatest thirst trap ever."
It is pertinent to mention that Sydney Sweeney has become a water girl over the past few months starting with a pirate-themed boat day in April.