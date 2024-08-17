Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get unusual gifts after Invictus Games event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have won the hearts of Invictus Games community.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended training session with Invictus Games Team Colombia at the Centro de Rehabilitación Inclusiva in Bogotá on Friday.
Harry and Meghan were moved by the warm greetings of the veterans. They also had a tour of the facility, including the swimming pool, rock climbing wall gym, and rehabilitation facilities.
The Spare author told an Invictus team member during the tour, “It’s amazing to see how many people can come together to form one team.”
Later on after the tour, the royal couple watched Team Colombia athletes during a sitting volleyball match.
“They are all so incredible to watch,” the former Suits star praised the athletes.
Harry was awarded a special commemorative plaque from the Ministry of National Defense Veterans.
“To Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex,” read an athlete while presenting the gift to the Duke, “In recognition and gratitude for your dedication and invaluable opportunities for recovery through sports and the Invictus Games for Colombian wounded, injured, and sick Armed Forces and Police Personnel, serving or veterans.”