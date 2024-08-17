Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Columbia trip Day 2: Invictus Games and more

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dived into Invictus Games training, watched volleyball match and much more on their second day of Columbia trip.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex drew cheers and admiration from all corners of the event for their enthusiasm.
They also spent some time visiting La Giralda school, a sports centre and meeting with locals.
Let’s dive into the events reserved for Harry and Meghan on their second day in Columbia.
Watched a Volleyball match:
Prince Harry and his gorgeous wife began their second day by watching a Volleyball match and cheering for the team.
Later on, the Spare author also joined the team, who was preparing for the Invictus Games training. Harry said, “It’s amazing to see how many people can come together to form one team.”
Met veteran community:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dedicated a few hours of their day meeting veteran community and locals. In one of the viral picture, the former Suits star can be seen holding a fan of a veteran soldier.
Tour of Centro de Rehabilitación Inclusiva:
The Royal couple were then welcomed to the Centro de Rehabilitacion Inclusiva. They took a brief tour of the centre's swimming pool, rock climbing wall gym and rehabilitation facilities, chatting with the athletes about their exercise programmes.
Invictus Games training:
Harry and Meghan also met the Invictus Games Team Colombia. They took pictures with the athletes, exchanged meaningful dialogues and had a small training session with them.
For the training session, the Duke of Sussex was wearing a black shirt and grey trousers.
Received special gifts:
After the long eventful day, Prince Harry was awarded a special commemorative plaque from the Ministry of National Defense Veterans.
“To Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex,” read an athlete while presenting the gift to the Duke, “In recognition and gratitude for your dedication and invaluable opportunities for recovery through sports and the Invictus Games for Colombian wounded, injured, and sick Armed Forces and Police Personnel, serving or veterans.”