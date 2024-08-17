Khloé Kardashian still has 'romantic feelings' for ex Tristan Thompson?

Khloé Kardashian is reportedly still holding out for her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, despite their tumultuous past and current "friend zone" status.
According to an insider, the reality star has "romantic feelings" for the NBA player and is refusing to move on.
"Khloé has turned down so many guys, she’s tried to go on dates, but she just can’t connect with anyone the way she does with Tristan," the source told In Touch.
The reality star and NBA player share two children and have been through multiple breakups and infidelity scandals over the past eight years but Khloe can't seem to let go
They continued, "As much hell as he’s put her through, and as much as she denies that she still has romantic feelings for him, the fact is she just can’t seem to get over him.”
"She still sees him as the love of her life, but it’s such a touchy subject because he doesn’t want to mess things up again so he’s keeping her in the friend zone," the insider added.
Khloé Kardashian's family is reportedly worried about her refusal to move on, fearing she will "waste her best years" and end up "lonely and heartbroken."