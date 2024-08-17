Caitlin Clark shines in Indiana Fever's victory after Olympic snub

Sports

Indiana Fever secured a 98-89 victory over the Phoenix Mercury

  • August 17, 2024
Despite being left off the Olympic roster, Caitlin Clark showed no signs of slowing down as the WNBA resumed its regular season on Friday, August 16.

Clark, a standout rookie for the Indiana Fever, led her team to a 98-89 victory over the Phoenix Mercury, scoring 29 points and dishing out 10 assists.

Not only that, Clark, who had nearly a month away from competitive play, made an immediate impact, hitting 8 of her 16 shots from the field and connecting on 4 of 11 three-pointers.

She also made 9 out of 10 free throws. The Fever had a strong start, leading by 17 at halftime, but the Mercury fought back in the third quarter, briefly taking the lead.

While, Clark contributing 8 points and 4 assists in the final quarter to secure the win.

The Fever, who began the season with a 3-9 record, have now won 9 of their last 14 games, improving to 12-15 on the season.

Clark has been a key factor in this turnaround, recording 8 double-doubles in her last 10 games and averaging nearly 20 points and 12 assists during that stretch.

Though she wasn't selected for the Olympic team, Clark's performance suggests she could be a strong contender for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Sports News

Will cricket finally make it to Olympics at 2030 Youth Games?
Carlos Alcaraz loses cool, smashes racket after Monfils stunner: ‘Worst match'
Breaker Raygun breaks silence on receiving backlash after Olympics
Sage Steele fiercely defends Sam Ponder after ESPN firing
Top 3 emotional moments at Paris Olympics 2024
Wilson Odobert joins Tottenham in 'major' transfer deal from Burnley
Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move leaves Max Verstappen in doubt
Jordan Chile's first statement on Olympic Medal controversy sparks reaction
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father fights for life after stabbing attack
Cowboys bolster defensive line with Carl Lawson signing
Mauricio Pochettino to lead US Men's National Soccer Team
Cristiano Ronaldo overjoyed as Al Nassr seals Super Cup final spot