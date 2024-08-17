Caitlin Clark shines in Indiana Fever's victory after Olympic snub

Despite being left off the Olympic roster, Caitlin Clark showed no signs of slowing down as the WNBA resumed its regular season on Friday, August 16.
Clark, a standout rookie for the Indiana Fever, led her team to a 98-89 victory over the Phoenix Mercury, scoring 29 points and dishing out 10 assists.
Not only that, Clark, who had nearly a month away from competitive play, made an immediate impact, hitting 8 of her 16 shots from the field and connecting on 4 of 11 three-pointers.
She also made 9 out of 10 free throws. The Fever had a strong start, leading by 17 at halftime, but the Mercury fought back in the third quarter, briefly taking the lead.
While, Clark contributing 8 points and 4 assists in the final quarter to secure the win.
The Fever, who began the season with a 3-9 record, have now won 9 of their last 14 games, improving to 12-15 on the season.
Clark has been a key factor in this turnaround, recording 8 double-doubles in her last 10 games and averaging nearly 20 points and 12 assists during that stretch.
Though she wasn't selected for the Olympic team, Clark's performance suggests she could be a strong contender for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.