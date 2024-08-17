Prince Harry returning to UK in 2 years?

Royal expert Mike Parry claimed that Prince Harry will return to the UK within the next two years.
In an interview with GB News, Parry expressed sympathy for Prince Harry, saying, "I feel increasingly sorry for Harry because I think he's getting isolated and I can see him coming back within the next two years."
He further added, "I think he's so isolated now. This tour of Columbia is all about Queen Meghan."
Parry also criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's current tour of Colombia, calling it a desperate attempt to stay in the public eye.
"It is beggars belief, the lengths they're going to now to try and put themselves in the public eye. I think that their ambitions in life now are going to divide fairly soon."
The royal expert continued, "I think she wants to be taken more seriously, maybe even life in politics, certainly to involve a greater commercial ability to raise money.
"Harry, I think he looks like a guy who's been smacked in the face with the pan, suddenly woke up and thought, what have I done?” Mike Parry added.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Colombia on Thursday, following an invitation from Vice President Francia Márquez