Royal

Prince Harry returning to UK in 2 years?

The Duke of Sussex stepped down from royal duties and left the Uk to settle in the United States in 2020

  • by Web Desk
  • August 17, 2024
Prince Harry returning to UK in 2 years?
Prince Harry returning to UK in 2 years?

Royal expert Mike Parry claimed that Prince Harry will return to the UK within the next two years.

In an interview with GB News, Parry expressed sympathy for Prince Harry, saying, "I feel increasingly sorry for Harry because I think he's getting isolated and I can see him coming back within the next two years."

He further added, "I think he's so isolated now. This tour of Columbia is all about Queen Meghan."

Parry also criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's current tour of Colombia, calling it a desperate attempt to stay in the public eye. 

"It is beggars belief, the lengths they're going to now to try and put themselves in the public eye. I think that their ambitions in life now are going to divide fairly soon."

The royal expert continued, "I think she wants to be taken more seriously, maybe even life in politics, certainly to involve a greater commercial ability to raise money.

"Harry, I think he looks like a guy who's been smacked in the face with the pan, suddenly woke up and thought, what have I done?” Mike Parry added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Colombia on Thursday, following an invitation from Vice President Francia Márquez

Kylie Jenner ‘coming to steal’ Kim Kardashian’s Vogue crown

Kylie Jenner ‘coming to steal’ Kim Kardashian’s Vogue crown
Prince Harry returning to UK in 2 years?

Prince Harry returning to UK in 2 years?
New Zealand secures dominant victory over Argentina in Rugby Championship

New Zealand secures dominant victory over Argentina in Rugby Championship
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region

Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region

Royal News

Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Kate Middleton’s expected recovery timeline finally emerges
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Meghan Markle suspiciously wears ‘evil eye’ bracelet amongst Colombians
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Meghan Markle's Colombia tour features fashionable tribute to Princess Diana
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
King Charles’ ‘bitter exchange’ with Prince Harry on Queen Elizabeth’s death revealed
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Meghan Markle impulsively dances for the first time in public
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Columbia trip Day 2: Invictus Games and more
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get unusual gifts after Invictus Games event
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Meghan Markle sends cryptic message to trolls with her killer dance moves
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Meghan Markle glows as Prince Harry’s loving kiss sparks PDA in Colombia
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Prince Harry subtly blames Elon Musk's X for UK riots in emotional speech
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Prince Harry ‘snubs’ King Charles in latest move