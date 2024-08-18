King Charles punishes Prince Andrew for new ‘shameful’ documentary

King Charles’ annoyance with Prince Andrew has reportedly been reignited from the announcement of a new documentary that “dishonors” the royal family.
As per The Sun, Your Majesty has fired his younger brother’s security team that had been stationed at his Royal Lodge from a very long time.
An insider has claimed that this is the Monarch’s latest way of stripping Prince Andrew, who is refusing to leave the mansion despite clear warnings.
He has informed ten bodyguards that their contracts won’t be renewed once October ends because they are no longer needed to protect the Duke of York’s house.
The source said, “They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October. This means that Prince Andrew will have to leave the Royal Lodge!”
Just last week, a fresh documentary was announced targeting King Charles’ brother.
Named as A Very Royal Scandal, it’s based on his controversial BBC Newsnight interview, where he defended his friendship and involvement with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Because of different shows and books as such targeting Prince Andrew repeatedly, shame is continuously brought on the royal family’s name, apparently agitating King Charles.
After their feud over the Royal Lodge subsiding for the past few weeks, Your Majesty has once again struck the Duke of York following the series’ green-lighting.