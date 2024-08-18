King Charles gifts Queen Elizabeth’s mansion to Prince Andrew for resolving feud

King Charles is reportedly trying to reduce growing tensions between him and Prince Andrew from their fight over the Royal Lodge.
In a bid to settle things down, he has exclusively offered his younger brother a new mansion that was Queen Elizabeth’s old cottage situated on the grand Balmoral Estate, as per Express UK.
A source has stated that the Duke of York has now been invited to the royal family’s break in Scotland after being previously snubbed from the vacation.
Prince Andrew can reportedly take ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to the holiday destination and live with her as well as daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie on the Craigowan estate.
King Charles is looking to sort their ongoing feud with this “welcome trip” following a long period of “agitation,” where he had allegedly reduced his younger brother to seclusion.
The insider said, “Prince Andrew has hardly left the Royal Lodge since Christmas, so he’s very much looking forward to getting away with the rest of the family at Balmoral.”
“He’s turned into a bit of a recluse, so Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are hoping that some nice family time will help cheer him up a bit and bring him out of his shell,” the person added.