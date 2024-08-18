Kate Middleton gives major blow to Harry, Meghan amid their Colombia trip

In a fresh blow to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Princess Kate has won over Americans as she becomes a topic of conversation in Duchess’ homeland.
As reported by GB News, an insider has spilled major beans to The Times about Catherine’s popularity in the United States, especially after her cancer diagnosis in January.
The source revealed that Kate has stolen the limelight from the Sussexes, who have seemingly failed to make a public image since moving to US in 2020, after stepping down as working members of the royal firm.
Harry and Meghan have "dropped out of the conversations" in the US, as per an adviser to the Royal family.
They insider noted, "What they haven’t been able to do is create a public presence that’s respected and popular.
"I was in LA recently and was struck by how they’re not the topic of conversation,” added the adviser.
The source further revealed, "Everyone wanted to know about the King and Kate’s health. Harry and Meghan have dropped out of the conversation."
The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with a type of cancer shortly after she underwent a major abdominal surgery in January.
Kate shared the news of her cancer via video message later in March, revealing that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.
Harry and Meghan have cut all ties with Kate and William, the duke last met his sister-in-law at King Charles's Coronation in May 2023.
This shocking revelation comes amid Harry and Meghan's four day trip to Colombia.