Kate Middleton gives major blow to Harry, Meghan amid their Colombia trip

  • August 18, 2024
In a fresh blow to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Princess Kate has won over Americans as she becomes a topic of conversation in Duchess’ homeland.

As reported by GB News, an insider has spilled major beans to The Times about Catherine’s popularity in the United States, especially after her cancer diagnosis in January.

The source revealed that Kate has stolen the limelight from the Sussexes, who have seemingly failed to make a public image since moving to US in 2020, after stepping down as working members of the royal firm.

Harry and Meghan have "dropped out of the conversations" in the US, as per an adviser to the Royal family.

They insider noted, "What they haven’t been able to do is create a public presence that’s respected and popular.

"I was in LA recently and was struck by how they’re not the topic of conversation,” added the adviser.

The source further revealed, "Everyone wanted to know about the King and Kate’s health. Harry and Meghan have dropped out of the conversation."

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with a type of cancer shortly after she underwent a major abdominal surgery in January.

Kate shared the news of her cancer via video message later in March, revealing that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.

Harry and Meghan have cut all ties with Kate and William, the duke last met his sister-in-law at King Charles's Coronation in May 2023.

This shocking revelation comes amid Harry and Meghan's four day trip to Colombia.

Royal News

Meghan Markle’s rumor can DESTROY royal family
King Charles gifts Queen Elizabeth’s mansion to Prince Andrew for resolving feud
King Charles makes drastic changes to all royal palaces
Prince Harry faces loneliness, uncertainty as his 'perfect scenario' unravels
Prince Harry pressurized by Colombians to apologize for royal slavery
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive ‘warm welcome’ in village with deep history of freedom
King Charles punishes Prince Andrew for new ‘shameful’ documentary
King Charles to strip Prince Harry of remaining royal titles at Balmoral
Queen Camilla ‘secretly’ clearing up the mess made by UK riots
Kate Middleton’s expected recovery timeline finally emerges
Prince Harry returning to UK in 2 years?
Meghan Markle suspiciously wears ‘evil eye’ bracelet amongst Colombians