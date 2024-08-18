Babar Azam all set to achieve new milestone in test match against Bangladesh

Pakistani star batsman Babar Azam has a golden opportunity to achieve another milestone of his career during the two-test series against Bangladesh.
According to Geo Super, Babar has a chance to reach a World Test Championship (WTC) during matches against Bangladesh starting on August 21.
The 29-year-old to date has scored 2,661 test runs, which is the highest number of runs any Pakistani has made during the history of WTC.
Babar will have an opportunity to enter the exclusive 3,000 runs club of the World Test Championship (WTC) by scoring 339 runs more during the four innings of the red-ball matches against Bangladesh.
The right-hand batsman, after completing 3000 runs, will become the fifth player in the world with 3000 WTC runs, leaving behind Virat Kohli (2,235) and Rohit Sharma (2,552).
Most runs in World Test Championship History
Joe Root: 4,598 runs in 55 matches
Marnus Labuschagne: 3,904 runs in 45 matches
Steve Smith: 3,486 runs in 45 matches
Ben Stokes: 3,101 runs in 48 matches
Usman Khawaja: 2,686 runs in 32 matches
Babar Azam: 2,661 runs in 29 matches