Sports

Babar Azam all set to achieve new milestone in test match against Bangladesh

29-year-old is the only Pakistani to score 2,661 runs in the World Test Championship

  • by Web Desk
  • August 18, 2024
29-year-old is the only Pakistani to score 2,661 runs in the World Test Championship
29-year-old is the only Pakistani to score 2,661 runs in the World Test Championship

Pakistani star batsman Babar Azam has a golden opportunity to achieve another milestone of his career during the two-test series against Bangladesh.

According to Geo Super, Babar has a chance to reach a World Test Championship (WTC) during matches against Bangladesh starting on August 21.

The 29-year-old to date has scored 2,661 test runs, which is the highest number of runs any Pakistani has made during the history of WTC.

Babar will have an opportunity to enter the exclusive 3,000 runs club of the World Test Championship (WTC) by scoring 339 runs more during the four innings of the red-ball matches against Bangladesh.

The right-hand batsman, after completing 3000 runs, will become the fifth player in the world with 3000 WTC runs, leaving behind Virat Kohli (2,235) and Rohit Sharma (2,552).

Most runs in World Test Championship History

Joe Root: 4,598 runs in 55 matches

Marnus Labuschagne: 3,904 runs in 45 matches

Steve Smith: 3,486 runs in 45 matches

Ben Stokes: 3,101 runs in 48 matches

Usman Khawaja: 2,686 runs in 32 matches

Babar Azam: 2,661 runs in 29 matches

Hania Aamir gives clear message to haters in new hilarious video

Hania Aamir gives clear message to haters in new hilarious video
King Charles to attend Prince Harry’s Invictus Games 2027 in Birmingham?

King Charles to attend Prince Harry’s Invictus Games 2027 in Birmingham?

Antony Blinken’s high-stakes visit to Israel aims to secure Gaza ceasefire

Antony Blinken’s high-stakes visit to Israel aims to secure Gaza ceasefire
Kylie Jenner never loved anyone like Timothée Chalamet: ‘incredibly happy’

Kylie Jenner never loved anyone like Timothée Chalamet: ‘incredibly happy’

Sports News

Kylie Jenner never loved anyone like Timothée Chalamet: ‘incredibly happy’
Brentford excludes Ivan Toney from squad as transfer rumors heat up
Kylie Jenner never loved anyone like Timothée Chalamet: ‘incredibly happy’
Australia to mark 150 years of Test cricket with special match at MCG in 2027
Kylie Jenner never loved anyone like Timothée Chalamet: ‘incredibly happy’
Djokovic slams 'Embarrassing and ridiculous' umpiring at Cincinnati Open finals
Kylie Jenner never loved anyone like Timothée Chalamet: ‘incredibly happy’
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on racket-smashing incident: ‘Won’t happen again.’
Kylie Jenner never loved anyone like Timothée Chalamet: ‘incredibly happy’
New Zealand secures dominant victory over Argentina in Rugby Championship
Kylie Jenner never loved anyone like Timothée Chalamet: ‘incredibly happy’
Caitlin Clark shines in Indiana Fever's victory after Olympic snub
Kylie Jenner never loved anyone like Timothée Chalamet: ‘incredibly happy’
Will cricket finally make it to Olympics at 2030 Youth Games?
Kylie Jenner never loved anyone like Timothée Chalamet: ‘incredibly happy’
Carlos Alcaraz loses cool, smashes racket after Monfils stunner: ‘Worst match'
Kylie Jenner never loved anyone like Timothée Chalamet: ‘incredibly happy’
Breaker Raygun breaks silence on receiving backlash after Olympics
Kylie Jenner never loved anyone like Timothée Chalamet: ‘incredibly happy’
Sage Steele fiercely defends Sam Ponder after ESPN firing
Kylie Jenner never loved anyone like Timothée Chalamet: ‘incredibly happy’
Top 3 emotional moments at Paris Olympics 2024
Kylie Jenner never loved anyone like Timothée Chalamet: ‘incredibly happy’
Wilson Odobert joins Tottenham in 'major' transfer deal from Burnley