King Charles lovingly pats horse that tried biting Prince Harry’s fingers

King Charles has been reunited with a naughty pony that once tried biting Prince Harry’s fingers!
According to Express UK, he was seemingly reminiscing that cheeky moment with his younger son while patting the small horse lovingly.
This sentimental instance happened today, as Your Majesty arrived at the Balmoral Castle for kicking off royal family’s summer break.
He traditionally inspected the Balaklava Company, which is categorized as the fifth battalion as part of The Royal Regiment of Scotland.
The black pony in question belongs to the military group as well.
It’s a 15-year-old animal friend of King Charles’ royal troop that’s famously known for its mischievous antics.
Back in 2018, when Prince Harry visited Edinburgh with then-fiancée Meghan Markle, the horse tried chomping his fingers down.
In fact, it took one big bite out of a bouquet of flowers that the late Queen Elizabeth was holding during a Stirling Castle trip in 2017.
King Charles fortunately didn’t face any such hunger attack from the pony, although it apparently did make him emotionally buff up with Prince Harry’s remembrance.