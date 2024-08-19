Ryan Reynolds recalls first-ever meetup with Hugh Jackman in touching tribute

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have a bond truly unbreakable!
Continuing his streak of sharing Instagram tributes, Reynolds penned a message for Jackman that detailed his first impression of the actor when they met over a decade ago.
His post started off with a by recalling the moment he and his Deadpool co-star decided to bring the latest Marvel film to the big screen.
"On August 14th, 2022, @thehughjackman stopped his car to call me,” the actor wrote.
“He’d been having a crappy week… he’d had the flu, two flat tires and some random idiot egged his house. But what happened next, happened fast. He told me he wanted to bring The Wolverine back,” he added.
Referring to the comic-book accurate costume the 55-year-old sports in the film, Reynolds went on, “Months later, he not only brought Wolvie back into the light, he’d (at long last) wear the iconic yellow suit.”
Further targeting Deadpool director Shawn Levy, he said, “We were feeling a TON of pressure worrying about how we walk these characters into the MCU, worrying about all of our secret characters STAYING secret — along with so many moving parts. But when Hugh stepped onto set in THAT SUIT…everyone knew something special was happening. I remember thinking everything was gonna be okay."
"For months of filming and 100 years of editing and post production, I had a front row seat to WOLVERINE. Watching and learning from my friend and favourite actor. Two things can be true: 1) Sometimes I eat too much sugar, and secretly egg his house so I can feel something. And 2) I can be both a fan and friend, simultaneously," his post read.
Ryan Reynolds then began wrapping up the tribute by writing that he "doesn’t know anyone more thoughtful, and classy than Hugh.”