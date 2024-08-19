Entertainment

Suki Waterhouse hails Taylor Swift for 'once in a lifetime opportunity'

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024
Suki Waterhouse has penned a gushing note for her pal Taylor Swift after performing in her Eras Tour concert at Wembley.

Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend revealed that last time at Eras Tour she was dancing and the Love Story singer has given her a “lifetime opportunity to perform.”

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Suki posted a lengthy note and unseen pictures from the show.

She penned, “The last time I was at Wembley I was dancing my ass off at the Reputation tour! Never did I think the next time I’d be here would be opening for my favourite artist with my friends and family in the crowd.”

In the viral video, she was grooving on Taylor’s hit track Karma in the stadium's stands.

Suki continued, “Thank you @taylorswift for this once in a lifetime opportunity to perform in my beloved London and for the unwavering support in my own journey as an artist. You are the world’s biggest and brightest star, I love you so much.”

“My nervous system will never be the same after last night. Someone go tell this girl on the last slide she just opened for ERAS BABY!!! (heart emoji),” she concluded the post.

After her performance, Taylor told the audience that she has been a "fan" of Suki's music.

