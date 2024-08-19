Is Kiara Advani's tantalizing entry sequence in 'War 2' anticipated?

Kiara Advani will be involved in a 'commando fight' sequence in the Hrithik Roshan's led biggie War 2, as per reports.
The latest report published in Dainik Bhaskar dropped a major hint about the actress' promising role in the movie.
It has been anticipated that the duo have recently shot for their introduction scene.
HR will be fighting against the backdrop of Shaolin Temple with the Japanese antagonists while the Kabir Singh starlet will essay the role of a fighter performing a commando fight in a shopping mall for the entry sequences.
To note, the said sequence was shot at the Infiniti mall located in Malad, Mumbai, where the shoot continued for four long days.
War 2 will mark the sixth film in the Spy Universe created by YRF, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, scheduled to hit screens next year.