Hania Aamir gives clear message to haters in new hilarious video

Hania Aamir gave hilarious response to trollers with new video amid Bali vacation

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024
Hania Aamir has once again taken a hilarious dig at haters in brand new Instagram video.

The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress, who is no stranger to online trolling and often stirs some sort of controversy has given her critics a clear message that she won’t change for nobody.

In the mid of her exotic vacations in Bali, Hania turned to her Instagram account to share a montage of hilarious tit bits of her mischievous acts.

The Instagram reel kicks off with Hania showcasing a victory sign in a mustache filter, then she could be seen smirking at the camera with a mud mask all over her face.

As video progresses, Hania could be seen dancing, laughing, getting dragged on the floor, hopping, striking funny poses in the mirror and what not.

The video had a male voice over of a Pakistani Instagram Abulography, who asks his haters why would he change himself for anyone.


Shortly after Hania Aamir shared the video, her ardent fans urged the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actress to stay the way she is.

“Hania, we love and adore you for who you are! Your beautiful heart is what makes you truly special. Please never let anyone or anything change your heart,” noted one fan.

While another commented, “Dont change yourself for people.”

On the work front, Hania is currently spelling the magic with her impeccable performance as Sharjeena in new drama, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum alongside Fahad Mustufa.

