Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan paired in ‘Alpha’ as Kiara Advani films action for ‘War 2’

Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, and Kiara Advani got their stars aligned for YRF’s spy multiverse.
Kiara Advani recently grabbed a role in the upcoming War 2 instalment, where she will be reportedly seen dusting some action scenes for the first time in cinema.
Although the movie features the swerve of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR alongside, director Ayan Mukerji has ensured audiences that the actress has been handed a prominent role.
Per Bollywood Hungama, Kiara Advani’s appearance in War 2 will take off with a banging introduction, which includes a “commando fight.”
She was busy shooting for this sequence over the past four days at Infiniti Mall in Mumbai’s region of Malad.
On the other hand, co-star Hrithik Roshan’s entry scene was wrapped back in March, and it’s said to be just as rocking.
He shall be seen thumping a sword fight rolling out at a Japanese monastery against one menacing yet unknown villain.
War 2 aside, Hrithik Roshan has swallowed a big role in the Alia Bhatt starrer, Alpha.
According to the same media portal, his character of Kabir Dhaliwal will be seen mentoring Alia Bhatt in the franchise.