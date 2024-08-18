Trending

Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan paired in 'Alpha' as Kiara Advani films action for 'War 2'

  August 18, 2024
Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, and Kiara Advani got their stars aligned for YRF’s spy multiverse.

Kiara Advani recently grabbed a role in the upcoming War 2 instalment, where she will be reportedly seen dusting some action scenes for the first time in cinema.

Although the movie features the swerve of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR alongside, director Ayan Mukerji has ensured audiences that the actress has been handed a prominent role.

Per Bollywood Hungama, Kiara Advani’s appearance in War 2 will take off with a banging introduction, which includes a “commando fight.”

She was busy shooting for this sequence over the past four days at Infiniti Mall in Mumbai’s region of Malad.

On the other hand, co-star Hrithik Roshan’s entry scene was wrapped back in March, and it’s said to be just as rocking.

He shall be seen thumping a sword fight rolling out at a Japanese monastery against one menacing yet unknown villain.

War 2 aside, Hrithik Roshan has swallowed a big role in the Alia Bhatt starrer, Alpha.

According to the same media portal, his character of Kabir Dhaliwal will be seen mentoring Alia Bhatt in the franchise.

Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha give father-daughter goals in latest outing
Kubra Khan's million dollar smile lights up hearts: Photos
'Radd': Hiba Bukhari thanks fans for all the love and support in live session
Kareena Kapoor shares a sneak peek of her 'night date with apple pie'
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Ayeza Khan, Feroze khan set to bring magic on screen once again
Shah Rukh Khan feels 'shameless' for his obsession with awards
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Shraddha Kapoor takes Varun Dhawan for a ride in her red Lamborghini
'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor 'freaks out' by her own scary avatar in the movie
Hania Aamir relaxes in sun-swept scenic Bali
Ayeza Khan reveals ‘dreamy’ future plans on 10th anniversary with Danish Taimoor