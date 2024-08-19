Sana Javed proves classiness never goes out of style in new post 

Sana Javed's very cool look from the Swiss vacation melts hearts!
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Ruswai star dropped a set of two pictures cruising with her fashion game on point.
In the first picture, the superstar looked away from the camera as her signature sunnies and cap did the talking while the next featured her looking outta the window and admiring the breathtaking view.
She donned a beige shirt and denim jeans with her long ash hair cascading down.
The Khaani star then paired her look with a cap to add a modern appeal which prompted her ardent fans to react.
"Gorgeous," the star wrote.
"Looks pretty," he penned.
The third added, " Beautiful lady."
It is worth mentioning that Javed is a vacation freak and her latest trip to Switzerland is never-ending.
Sana Javed sent shockwaves after marrying the famous cricketer Shoaib Malik.