Trending

Sana Javed proves classiness never goes out of style in new post

Sana Javed has her fashion game on point on trip to Switzerland

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024
Sana Javed proves classiness never goes out of style in new post
Sana Javed proves classiness never goes out of style in new post 

Sana Javed's very cool look from the Swiss vacation melts hearts! 

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Ruswai star dropped a set of two pictures cruising with her fashion game on point. 

In the first picture, the superstar looked away from the camera as her signature sunnies and cap did the talking while the next featured her looking outta the window and admiring the breathtaking view. 

She donned a beige shirt and denim jeans with her long ash hair cascading down. 

The Khaani star then paired her look with a cap to add a modern appeal which prompted her ardent fans to react. 


"Gorgeous," the star wrote. 

"Looks pretty," he penned. 

The third added, " Beautiful lady." 

It is worth mentioning that Javed is a vacation freak and her latest trip to Switzerland is never-ending. 

Sana Javed sent shockwaves after marrying the famous cricketer Shoaib Malik. 

Blinken stresses ceasefire talks as potential last chance for hostage rescue

Blinken stresses ceasefire talks as potential last chance for hostage rescue
King Charles takes shocking step to force Andrew out of Royal Logde

King Charles takes shocking step to force Andrew out of Royal Logde

Sana Javed proves classiness never goes out of style in new post

Sana Javed proves classiness never goes out of style in new post

Dakota Johnson flaunts Chris Martin's engagement ring amid Split rumors

Dakota Johnson flaunts Chris Martin's engagement ring amid Split rumors

Trending News

Dakota Johnson flaunts Chris Martin's engagement ring amid Split rumors
Vicky Kaushal’s 'Chhaava' teaser sends shivers down our spine
Dakota Johnson flaunts Chris Martin's engagement ring amid Split rumors
Is Kiara Advani's tantalizing entry sequence in 'War 2' anticipated?
Dakota Johnson flaunts Chris Martin's engagement ring amid Split rumors
Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump during latest outing
Dakota Johnson flaunts Chris Martin's engagement ring amid Split rumors
Sania Mirza shares tidbits from her life 'lately'
Dakota Johnson flaunts Chris Martin's engagement ring amid Split rumors
Durefishan Saleem enjoys fun moments with friends on hill station
Dakota Johnson flaunts Chris Martin's engagement ring amid Split rumors
Hania Aamir gives clear message to haters in new hilarious video
Dakota Johnson flaunts Chris Martin's engagement ring amid Split rumors
Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ achieves box office glory with THIS milestone
Dakota Johnson flaunts Chris Martin's engagement ring amid Split rumors
Hania Aamir teases Fahad Mustafa in hilarious 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' BTS: WATCH
Dakota Johnson flaunts Chris Martin's engagement ring amid Split rumors
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan pull off epic TikTok prank on Muneeb Butt: WATCH
Dakota Johnson flaunts Chris Martin's engagement ring amid Split rumors
Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan paired in ‘Alpha’ as Kiara Advani films action for ‘War 2’
Dakota Johnson flaunts Chris Martin's engagement ring amid Split rumors
Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha give father-daughter goals in latest outing
Dakota Johnson flaunts Chris Martin's engagement ring amid Split rumors
Kubra Khan's million dollar smile lights up hearts: Photos