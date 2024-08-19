King Charles takes shocking step to force Andrew out of Royal Logde 

Prince Andrew and King Charles are at the crossroads over Royal Lodge dispute!
Charles has reportedly taken a shocking step to force the Duke of York out of Royal property, where he lives with his estranged wife Sarah Ferguson as tension surrounding the crown estate intensified.
In a bold move, the monarch is set to cut off £4million a year which he pays Andrew’s private security team at 31-room Windsor mansion to force him out of the lodge.
The 75-year-old has seemingly tried all the tactics to amicably make his brother evacuate the estate, with the last one in which he offered the couple to move into his late mother Queen Elizabeth’s property Frogmore cottage.
However, Prince Andrew has refused to budge compelling his cancer-stricken brother to not renew Andrew’s private security contract, which is expiring in October.
An inside source has exclusively told The Sun, “Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away?”
“They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October. It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them,” added the insider.
They further noted, “It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out.”]
To note, Andrew was deprived of his round-the-clock Met Police security in January 2022 after the late Queen stripped of his royal roles in 2022.