King Charles receives grand welcome at Balmoral Castle

King Charles has at last arrived at his Balmoral Castle for kicking off the family’s annual summer break this year.
Having entered the premises, he received a splendid welcome from the royal military forming a gigantic line to perform the ceremonial duty of presenting a guard of honor by saluting him together.
Your Majesty slowly walked through the row with a pleasant smile on his face as an army head followed closely behind.
He had slipped into a beloved pair of tartan kilt matched around with long red socks and a thick brown jacket covering a complimenting waistcoat, as per Express UK.
Of course, if King Charles is in Scotland, he is expected to be dressed in the country’s traditional clothing!
Taking small steps, the Monarch took his time to inspect the Balaklava Company, which is the fifth battalion of The Royal Regiment of Scotland.
It happens to be an old practice for the reigning king or queen to examine the troops whenever taking residence at Balmoral Castle on vacation.
Now that the holiday has officially started, King Charles will soon be welcoming Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, and other royals for a private stay on his big estate.