Prince Harry shares steamy moments with Meghan Markle on their final day in Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a tender and intimate kiss while salsa dancing on the final day of their visit to Colombia.
The royal couple met with representatives of Jóvenes en Cali, a youth organisation, on the last day of their four-day tour of Colombia.
They can be seen dancing around the room while holding hands and giving each other hugs in the video, after the performance, Meghan reached up to kiss Harry passionately on the face.
The youth group presented "the successes they have achieved through music and dance" as the dance performances came to an end.
Harry told the audience, "I hope you understand how much your actions impact the people and children in your communities.
He added, "The path you've chosen will inspire and drive change for hundreds, even thousands, of young people."
The Duchess also showed her support for the nation when she addressed a symposium on "Afro women and power" in Spanish.
Meghan, 43, revealed to the crowd that she learned the language in Argentina 20 years ago.
The Suits alum said: "I would like to begin in Spanish because we are in your country, my husband and I, and I can feel this embrace from Colombia.
She noted, "It's incredible, so many, many thanks because the culture, the history, everything has been like a dream on this trip,” adding, "Sorry if my Spanish is not perfect because I learned 20 years ago in Argentina.”
Meghan also mentioned, "But I'm trying because here I can feel this community and this feeling which is the best in the world,” concluding by expressing gratitude to the Vice President and her fellows.”
The tour of Colombia by the Sussexes concluded on Sunday after the conference.