Khushi Kapoor calls sister Janhvi her 'guide' and 'support system'

Khushi Kapoor recently spilled the beans about some of the best things of being a sister to Janhvi Kapoor.
The soul sisters never shy away from expressing their profound love for each other and Khushi's recent interview says it all.
In a video interview by Lifestyle Asia India, the Archies actress stated what is it like to have Janhvi as a sister.
“I feel she is a kind of parent to me. She just talks me through everything, tells me I am doing good,” Kapoor stated that the Mr and Mrs Mahi actress also gives her pep talks.
" She is very much my support system and also guides me through everything even if it is something small and irrelevant," she added.
The Archies starlet further added, " The fun part of being Janhvi's sister is stealing her clothes and shoes which Khushi thinks is a great bonus."
Last month, Boney Kapoor and Sridevis younger daughter Khushi walked her first fashion show along with her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina.