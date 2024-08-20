Trending

Khushi Kapoor calls sister Janhvi her 'guide' and 'support system'

Khushi Kapoor and sister Janhvi Kapoor are close sisters and share an unbreakable bond

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Khushi Kapoor and sister Janhvi Kapoor are close sisters and share an unbreakable bond
Khushi Kapoor and sister Janhvi Kapoor are close sisters and share an unbreakable bond 

Khushi Kapoor recently spilled the beans about some of the best things of being a sister to Janhvi Kapoor.

The soul sisters never shy away from expressing their profound love for each other and Khushi's recent interview says it all. 

In a video interview by Lifestyle Asia India, the Archies actress stated what is it like to have Janhvi as a sister. 

“I feel she is a kind of parent to me. She just talks me through everything, tells me I am doing good,” Kapoor stated that the Mr and Mrs Mahi actress also gives her pep talks. 

" She is very much my support system and also guides me through everything even if it is something small and irrelevant," she added. 

The Archies starlet further added, " The fun part of being Janhvi's sister is stealing her clothes and shoes which Khushi thinks is a great bonus." 

Last month, Boney Kapoor and Sridevis younger daughter Khushi walked her first fashion show along with her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina. 

Super Blue Moon leaves viewers in awe with unparalleled beauty: See

Super Blue Moon leaves viewers in awe with unparalleled beauty: See
Florence Pugh shares glimpse into her '6am mornings'

Florence Pugh shares glimpse into her '6am mornings'

Katrina Kaif showers love on Vicky Kaushal's historic epic saga 'Chhaava's' teaser

Katrina Kaif showers love on Vicky Kaushal's historic epic saga 'Chhaava's' teaser
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack

US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack

Trending News

US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Katrina Kaif showers love on Vicky Kaushal's historic epic saga 'Chhaava's' teaser
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed enjoy romantic getaway in Switzerland
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Kareen Kapoor confirms ‘The Buckingham Murders’ release date
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Sajal Aly voices outrage over Kolkata assault case
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Vicky Kaushal’s 'Chhaava' teaser sends shivers down our spine
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Sana Javed proves classiness never goes out of style in new post
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Is Kiara Advani's tantalizing entry sequence in 'War 2' anticipated?
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump during latest outing
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Sania Mirza shares tidbits from her life 'lately'
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Durefishan Saleem enjoys fun moments with friends on hill station
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Hania Aamir gives clear message to haters in new hilarious video