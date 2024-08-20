Feroze Khan's latest photo with wife breaks the internet

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Feroze Khan has once again captured public attention as he documented some heartwarming moments with wife Zainab. 

On his Instagram stories handle, the Khaani actor re-shared a loving picture featuring his adorable wife. 

The couple, who have been in the spotlight since their marriage, appeared content and in high spirits.

They smiled in the camera and enjoyed each other's serene company, sending happy marriage vibes. 

Shortly after the clicks went viral, her ardent fans could not stop but swoon. 

One fan wrote, " Mashallah. May Allah protect them from evile yes." 

About Zainab, the other penned, " She is gifted with beautiful and mesmerising eyes." 

" Hope it remains true," the third added.

To note, the newlyweds love spending quality time together, exuding happiness and warmth. 

This ain't it as the actor never shies away from making fond memories with his cute kids, Fatima and Sultan. 

It is pertinent to mention that Feroze faced massive scrutiny after divorcing his first wife that led to a public battle over child custody. 

Recently, the Gul-e-Rana actor shocked the world by marrying Zainab, his second wife, drawing widespread attention to his personal life yet again. 

On the work front, Feroze Khan is gearing up for his next big project alongside Ayeza Khan in Humraaz and even sparked a reunion with her on sets. 

