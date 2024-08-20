Royal

Princess Kate, Prince William rule out move to Frogmore Cottage

Kate Middleton is more likely to move into the Lodge than Frogmore Cottage

  • August 20, 2024
Prince William and Princess Kate have reportedly decided against moving into Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to the Express UK, the experts claimed that during the tension with the Sussexes, who now permanently reside in California, Princess Kate is more likely to move into the Lodge than Frogmore Cottage.

Speaking with former royal writer Michael Cole, GB News reporter Anne Diamond stated that Kate would "not move somewhere redesigned by Meghan Markle" and that Prince Andrew wasn't the only one being obstinate about his location.

Diamond said: "It's a huge place. But if it was redone by Meghan and Harry, I can't imagine Kate wanting to move into a place that was designed and redone by Meghan and not William either.

The reporter added, "Because other stories around today are saying that William has made it very clear to his friends that when his time comes for his coronation, he will not be inviting Harry."

This news came over the heels of reports that King Charles removed Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge security detail.

A palace insider told The Sun, “Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge, because what other reason could there be to take his security away? It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out.”

