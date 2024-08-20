Taylor Swift’s ex attends London concert amid rain and technical glitches

Taylor Swift's London concert took centre stage despite being marred by rain and technical glitches, with an unexpected guest in the audience—her ex-partner—Taylor Lautner.
On the seventh night of her Eras Tour, the Fortnight hitmaker performed live at Wembley Arena.
Swift took her stage performance in the open-air stadium as the heavens opened, enduring the worst of Britain's inclement weather.
As per Mirror, while performing on stage, she informed the crowd, “I think when it rains for more than like six minutes we can officially declare it a rain show!”
The Lover crooner had trouble with her piano as well, needing to bring over a crew member to assist her in fixing a problem as the rain continued to pour.
Swift and her highly charged crowd appeared to be in high spirits despite the glitch and weather.
Amid the chaos, the show concluded with a happy ending as the couple got engaged during her performance of her hit song Love Story, and the rings were swapped in the stadium's VIP standing area.
Speaking about the proposal, an onlooker told the publication, "She looked stunned, completely taken by surprise but said yes straight away."
"There were lots of tears and lots of fans went up and congratulated them afterwards,” he added. Meanwhile, Swift praised the show’s attendees for being her "dream crowd.”