Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s ex attends London concert amid rain and technical glitches

The 'Fortnight' hitmaker performed live at Wembley Arena d

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Taylor Swift’s ex attends London concert amid rain and technical glitches
Taylor Swift’s ex attends London concert amid rain and technical glitches

Taylor Swift's London concert took centre stage despite being marred by rain and technical glitches, with an unexpected guest in the audience—her ex-partner—Taylor Lautner.

On the seventh night of her Eras Tour, the Fortnight hitmaker performed live at Wembley Arena.

Swift took her stage performance in the open-air stadium as the heavens opened, enduring the worst of Britain's inclement weather.

As per Mirror, while performing on stage, she informed the crowd, “I think when it rains for more than like six minutes we can officially declare it a rain show!”

The Lover crooner had trouble with her piano as well, needing to bring over a crew member to assist her in fixing a problem as the rain continued to pour.

Swift and her highly charged crowd appeared to be in high spirits despite the glitch and weather.

Amid the chaos, the show concluded with a happy ending as the couple got engaged during her performance of her hit song Love Story, and the rings were swapped in the stadium's VIP standing area.

Speaking about the proposal, an onlooker told the publication, "She looked stunned, completely taken by surprise but said yes straight away."

"There were lots of tears and lots of fans went up and congratulated them afterwards,” he added. Meanwhile, Swift praised the show’s attendees for being her "dream crowd.”

King Charles ‘radically’ crushing Prince Andrew’s security for this reason

King Charles ‘radically’ crushing Prince Andrew’s security for this reason
Taylor Swift’s ex attends London concert amid rain and technical glitches

Taylor Swift’s ex attends London concert amid rain and technical glitches
Brad Pitt’s Italy getaway hits sour note after Shiloh Jolie ditches last name

Brad Pitt’s Italy getaway hits sour note after Shiloh Jolie ditches last name
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’

King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’

Entertainment News

King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
Brad Pitt’s Italy getaway hits sour note after Shiloh Jolie ditches last name
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
Ryan Reynolds makes Hugh Jackman cry with friendship tribute
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
5 Hollywood films to keep you focused and motivated
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
Gracie Abrams affectionately bites boyfriend Paul Mescal
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
Taylor Swift's top 3 Eras Tour looks: a style evolution
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin overcame major ‘issues’ to make ‘relationship work’
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
Taylor Swift in 'tears' after emotional engagement proposal at London show
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
John Legend says Kamala Harris is a role model for his daughter
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
Ben Affleck stands strong for daughter Violet amid Jennifer Lopez split rumors
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
'Friends' cast reflects on Matthew Perry’s legacy in heartfelt birthday tribute
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
Selena Gomez reminisces about her transformative role in 'Emilia Perez'
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
Florence Pugh shares glimpse into her '6am mornings'