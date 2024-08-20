Entertainment

‘Stranger Things’ star Winona Ryder spills ‘bittersweet’ details about final season

Winona Ryder shared her feelings about ‘Stranger Things’ final season in latest interview

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024


Stranger Things star Winona Ryder has some “bittersweet” revelations about the series’ final season!

In an exclusive interview with E! News, published on Tuesday, August 20, the American actress appeared to promote her upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with co-stars Catherine O’Hara and Jenna Ortega.

During the interview, the Black Swan actress shared some honest insights into her feelings about Netflix’s hit Stranger Things’ forthcoming final season and the journey she began in 2016.

As the Destination Wedding actress flashed back on the eight years since the first season of the show, she could hardly believe how the series turned everything upside down.

When asked about how the wrap-up for the season was, Ryder replied, “We're still filming; it’s still happening till the end of the year. It’s going to be bittersweet,” told the actress to the outlet.

The Beetlejuice star further noted, “It is the 10th year of that, which is wild. I could never I never imagined it would; you know, it's sort of like Beetlejuice. I don't think any of us anticipated that show becoming what it did.”

Ryder’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is slated to release on September 6, 2024, whereas the release date for Stranger Things’ final season is yet to be announced.

