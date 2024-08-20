Sci-Tech

Elon Musk's Tesla gains relief as EU slashes proposed tariffs on Chinese EV imports

The European Commission’s revised proposal comes after further scrutiny requested by Tesla

  August 20, 2024
The European Union has sharply reduced the additional tariffs it planned to impose on Tesla’s electric vehicles from China.

The new tariff rate for Tesla has been set at 9%, a significant decrease from the previously proposed 20.8%, as per Reuters.

The European Commission’s revised proposal comes after further scrutiny requested by Tesla.

The adjustment also affects other Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers, some of which may see reduced tariffs if they are in joint ventures with EU companies.

The EU's standard 10% duty on car imports remains in place, aimed at ensuring fair competition and countering perceived subsidies from China.

Meanwhile,China has voiced strong objections to the findings, calling them unfair and demanding a more balanced approach.

The EU's ongoing investigation into Chinese EV subsidies will conclude in about two months, with final tariffs pending approval by the 27 EU member states.

Comments on the proposed measures can be submitted until August 30. To block the tariffs, a significant majority of EU countries must vote against them, a high bar to clear.

Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Super Blue Moon leaves viewers in awe with unparalleled beauty: See
High-tech 'electric bandages' deliver 30% faster healing without costing a fortune
Age of Empires Mobile to debut on android and iOS this October
WhatsApp may soon allow users to block messages from unknown senders
AI model detects early Autism in children under two
Next Supermoons in 2024: What to expect in the coming months?
Harvard and Google reveal most detailed human brain map ever created
Super Blue Moon to light Pakistan sky on August 19: DETAILS
UK gaming rich list names KSI and Sidemen among top earners
Google launches radiant Gemini Overlay for Android user