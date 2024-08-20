Kate Middleton makes heart aching confession about Prince Harry

Kate Middleton once had a seemingly unbreakable bond with Prince Harry, and even though they aren’t as close anymore, she’s reportedly worried about his mental health.
Insiders have told Closer Magazine that the Princess of Wales has got to thinking as if her former friend is “drowning” in a secluded American lifestyle with Meghan Markle.
A source said, “Kate Middleton looks at Prince Harry and she sees a very lost soul. She’s still incredibly fond of him and so saddened that it’s come to this situation.”
“He’s completely excommunicated himself from the whole family and there now seems to be this wall that can't be broken down,” the person added.
Despite continuous attempts of reconciliation, King Charles as well as Prince William have reportedly stopped communicating with the Duke of Sussex completely.
According to close contacts of the royals, Kate Middleton is now persuading her husband to make amends because she allegedly can’t see Prince Harry “suffer like this.”
While Prince William is convinced that his younger brother is better off totally written out of the royal family, she is still taking a stand to bring him back.