Saboor Aly exudes boss lady vibes in classy black ensemble

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
Sajal Aly’s sister Saboor Aly proved she is a fashion icon as she flaunts her impeccable style!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Fitrat starlet dropped a bunch of pictures in an all-black embellished outfit.

In the images the diva had her fashion game and glam on point with her jet black dress doing the talking.

The star complemented her look with a pair of silver bracelets and rings as her neat French manicured nails were clearly visible.


Not just that, she managed to amp up her jewelry game with extravagant silver studs.

To give her an overall chic appeal, Saboor carried a black clutch bag that perfectly blended in with her look and black stiletto heels.

However, the Bunty I Love You actress opted for nude makeup and caramel dyed tresses were neatly styled in waves.

Saboor’s fans ignited a slew of reactions as she showed off her inner fashionista.

“beautiful girl,” one wrote.

Another penned, “ Love your charming personality.”

“ Pretty in black,” commented the third.

“ So cute beautiful angel,"  the fourth added.

For the unversed, Saboor Aly often makes modern yet bold fashion statements but her prettiness in black is what captured attention.

Saboor Aly tied the knot with famed actor Ali Ansari in January, 2020. 

